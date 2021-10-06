Cardi B and husband Offset welcomed their second baby together, a son, last month

Cardi B Thanks Selena Gomez for 'Beautiful' Baby Gift After Birth of Son: 'You're So Adorable'

Selena Gomez made sure Cardi B and her newborn felt the love.

The rapper, 28, and husband Offset welcomed their second baby, a son, last month (they're also parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari), and in an Instagram Story this week, Cardi showcased the "beautiful" baby gift she received from her "Taki Taki" collaborator Gomez, 29.

"I got this beautiful gift basket," says Cardi in a video, captured and shared on Twitter by PopCrave, "... with this little bear from Selena Gomez. It's so cute, and it's got treats for me when, you know, I'm rocking the baby to sleep at night. You know I get hungry in the nighttime. This is so cute."

"Thank you, Selena Gomez! You're so adorable," she concludes with an excited laugh.

Cardi announced the birth of her son last month alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. She and Offset wed in September 2017.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple added in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Back in March, Cardi expressed how much of a fan she is of Gomez after the "Lose You to Love Me" singer hinted in an interview that she was looking to step away from music to focus on her acting career.

"I don't think Selena should retire. She makes good music & her fans love her," the rapper tweeted at the time. "I think she needs one more Era. An edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas."