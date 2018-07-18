Cardi B Says She Hasn't Gotten a Nanny for Daughter Kulture: I 'Want to Learn How to Be a Mom'

Cardi B is feeling blessed.

The new mom, 25, opened up about getting help in the first days after welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari in a new Instagram video on Tuesday, using a toy monkey as her tiny mouthpiece while she expressed gratitude for her family.

“I’m a very blessed person. I know y’all see all the blessings that God be giving me in my life, but one thing is that I’ve been blessed since birth,” Cardi B said, offscreen, in the clip. “I’ve been blessed since I came out of my mom’s vagina because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful for them.”

RELATED: Cardi B and Offset’s Road to Marriage and Baby: The Comprehensive (but Still Super Short) Guide

Cardi B told her followers that she has not gotten a nanny since welcoming Kulture with Migos’ Offset, whom she secretly wed last year before a public proposal. “I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Kulture is Cardi B’s first child and Offset’s fourth — he has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie, from previous relationships.

Cardi B Instagram

Luckily, Cardi B is not alone — she said her family has been helping out with the infant.

“My mom has not left my sight, not one time. This is her first grandkid… So this is all new to her again, just as it is new to me,” she explained in the video. “My sister has not left my sight at all. She’s such a good helping hand, and my dad, he’s just running errands for me in New York.”

And Cardi B and Offset already seem to be getting the hang of parenting.

RELATED: Kulture Kiari: The Personal Meaning Behind Cardi B and Offset’s Newborn Daughter’s Name

This week, they took Kulture to the doctor’s office. The rapper also wrote on Twitter, “When parents say ‘if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP!’ I feel that” before adding, “I still can’t believe it, all mines.”

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B and Offset Welcome Daughter Kulture Kiari

In an interview on The Breakfast Club earlier this year, Cardi B stuck up for working moms. “It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,’ ” she said. “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”

She has both so far— Cardi B recently nabbed the most nominations at the upcoming 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.