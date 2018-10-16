Cardi B Teases That She's Ready to Have Another Baby: 'Would Ya Be Mad?'

Cardi B has babies on the brain.

Over the weekend, the “I Like It” rapper — who welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset in July — polled her fans to gauge how they would feel if she got pregnant with baby No. 2. Including an anguished emoji and an emoji smiley sticking its tongue out, Cardi — who turned 26 in October — tweeted, “Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again ?”

Whether or not she is expecting, Cardi has big plans for Kulture’s first holiday season. She tweeted on Tuesday, “I’m soooooooo lookin forward to the holidays this year !I want to do really cute things with my baby.”

Would ya be mad at me if i get pregnant again ?😩😛 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 14, 2018

In July, Cardi shut down the idea that she was already hoping to give Kulture a new sibling with Offset, who has sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie from previous relationships. After she tweeted a photo of Offset that she captioned, “Hey cowboy, I want to take a ride on your horse,” a fan replied, “Baby #2 ?”

With three laughing-crying emojis, Cardi answered, “Ummmmm NO.”

Earlier in October, Cardi opened up about her no-nonsense parenting style in her cover interview for W magazine’s Art Issue. Asked whether she would let Kulture attend sleepovers, Cardi said, “I’m going to be very strict.”

Cardi B and Offset Cardi B Instagram

She elaborated, “Like, you can have whatever you want, but you can’t do whatever you want.”

Cardi is already planning ahead for Kulture’s college education. “I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college,” she explained. “I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now and about the craziest s— like, ‘How am I going to discipline this girl?’ ”