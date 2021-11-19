Cardi B is mom to 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 2-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Offset

Cardi B Says Offset Is 'Hands-On' Dad but Jokes 'I Know What I'm Doing, Too': Not 'My First Rodeo'

Cardi B is adjusting to her new role as a mom of two.

The 29-year-old rapper appeared on Good Morning America Friday where she admitted that being a mom to daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, and a 2-month old son (whose name has not yet been revealed), while maintaining her busy career and lifestyle can be challenging at times.

"It's a lot," Cardi B shared with GMA's Linsey Davis. "I just have to divide my time with both, because my daughter, she gets a little bit territorial sometimes."

"It's a lot, but I love it. It's a lot of the happiness in my soul," she added.

The "Bodak Yellow'' rapper shares her two children with husband Offset. Cardi B said Offset, also 29, has been a very "hands-on" father. The Migos rapper is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

"He is definitely hands on," Cardi B said during the interview. "Sometimes he just gets too hands on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore,' " she joked.

The Grammy-winning rappers tied the knot in September 2017. Cardi B revealed in September that the couple had welcomed their son, sharing the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.