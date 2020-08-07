Cardi B Talks Daughter Kulture's Terrible Twos: 'Her Tantrums, Oh My Gosh'

"I'm dealing with a me," Cardi B said of her mini-me daughter Kulture

Cardi B is loving her quality time with daughter Kulture Kiari, who is entering her terrible twos.

Speaking with Radio.com, the rapper, who released her new music video "WAP," talked about her 2-year-old child, whom she called a "funny baby" and "such a sweet and funny person."

Asked about an update on Kulture after she turned 2 on June 17, Cardi said, "These terrible two things, it doesn't come in the middle. It just comes right away," adding, "Her tantrums sometimes, I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh. This is crazy.' She has this look where I'll be like, 'You are up to no good.' "

Amid Kulture's terrible twos phase, the rapper, 27, also said her mini-me has a craving for ice cream.

"She wants to eat ice cream. It can be like 11 o'clock and it's like, 'You want ice cream right now? I know how you get at night when you eat ice cream or a certain type of candy.' She just gets too hyper," said Cardi, who shares Kulture with husband Offset of rap trio Migos.

"I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm dealing with a me, I'm dealing with a Hennessy,' " she said, referring to her younger sister Hennessy Carolina.

As she continues to work on her sophomore album and expands her music empire, Cardi said motherhood has made her more empathetic to working parents.

"When a mom is telling me they're having a break [down] or a messed up moment, or they're tired or they feel overwhelmed, like, I definitely understand exactly how they feel," she said.

"I just get it now," Cardi shared of raising kids, adding, "It's just automatic to put them before you."

And Cardi is no stranger to clapping back at mommy shamers, especially on social media.

Calling the critics "so f---ing annoying," the star said she is parenting her own way. "Damn [Kulture] just turned 2, this is hard," Cardi pointed out. "Everybody is different. Let me deal with my kids, how I can."