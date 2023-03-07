Cardi B Reveals Both Her Kids Are Sick at Home, Says She 'Might Go Down with Them'

Cardi B has her hands full with two sick kids.

The "I Like It" rapper, 30, shared scenes of a tough time in her house on Instagram Monday, where she was juggling son Wave Set, 17 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, as both were under the weather.

Cardi began by showing her toddler son with a runny nose and watery eyes as he plays with a tissue. She then cut to a video of herself, speaking with a strained voice.

"This is crazy because I know you guys hear how my voice. I have one crying over here but guess what? I got this one sick too."

She then walks into a room where Kulture lays in bed, under a blanket with a tissue in her hand as Cardi asks her how she's feeling. She says, "good," but then sits up and coughs.

Cardi B's daughter, Kulture. Cardi B/instagram

Later, Cardi shows herself showering Wave in kisses, with him adorably starting to count as she plants smooches on his cheek.

Cardi shares her two kids with husband Offset, who is also a father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

Cardi B. Cardi B and son Wave. L: Caption Cardi B. PHOTO: Cardi B/instagram R: Caption Cardi B and son Wave. PHOTO: Cardi B/instagram

Offset has previously celebrated his wife for the fact that when it comes to his other kids, she "treats them as if they're her kids," as he explained in conversation with Essence magazine in April 2022.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said of Cardi's relationship with her stepkids. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."