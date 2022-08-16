Cardi B Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Wave, 11 Months: 'So Handsome'

Cardi B can't get enough of her little boy!

The "Up" singer, 29, shared a new photo of son Wave Set, 11 months, in an adorable outfit. Wave sits up with a straight face, dressed in a ribbed shirt, striped pants and a yellow bib with a bee on it. He grips the pacifier leash clipped to his bib in his tiny hand.

"So handsome," the mom of two captioned the shot.

Cardi and husband Offset, 30, also share daughter Kulture Kiari, 4. Offset is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

Last month, the family of four celebrated Kulture's 4th birthday with a mermaid-themed party where Cardi and Kulture dressed in matching outfits.

Cardi dressed in a shell-top style bra top with mesh covering her mid-section, while Kulture wore a netted long sleeve shirt with the shell top attached. Mother and daughter also wore shimmering, pink sequined mermaid-fit skirts.

"I got your back, your front and sides 💗🎀🧜🏾‍♀️…..BIG 4🥺," Cardi captioned the photos.

In May, Cardi shared a video for fans of her changing a teddy bear's diaper to illustrate how she changes her son's diapers with her signature long nails. The funny video came after fellow rapper and mom Kash Doll asked, "Aye Bardi how the hell u change a diaper with the nails? Lol i got on press ons struggling @iamcardib."

Cardi replied, "Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video," adding three laughing Emojis.

"Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices," she continued.

During the video, Kulture appeared and hilariously asked, "Mommy ... why you cleaning the butt?"

"It's a long story," Cardi replied with a laugh.