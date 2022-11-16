Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays in Mom's Clothes and Strikes a Pose: 'She Dressed Herself'

Cardi B has a little fashionista on her hands!

The "Be Careful" singer, 30, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Kulture Kiari posing in a yellow long-sleeved shirt with an orange and red cinched dress layered on top.

"Hi Daddy, do you like my stuff?" Kulture says as she shifts from pose to pose while modeling Mom's clothes.

The 4-year-old wears big black sunglasses in the beginning and rests them up on her forehead as she moves around. She can also be seen wearing a number of necklaces in the adorable moment.

"She dressed herself with MY GLASSES and MY DRESS," the mom of two wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to Kulture, Cardi and husband Offset, 30, are parents to son Wave Set, 14 months. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

During an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story in April, the Migos rapper opened up about his blended family with his wife.

Offset told the outlet that it's been a "blessing" having Cardi take his kids under her wing and see their family blend together so well.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."

Last month, the "Up" rapper posted cute photos of Wave and shared her desire to have a third child in time.

"My son is so fire. I can't wait to get business finish and have my third," she tweeted.

In the snaps, Wave adorably sat on a bed in what appeared to be a furniture store while sporting a gray bubble jacket and matching beanie. He completed the outfit with denim pants and a pair of white boots.