Cardi B Stuns at Paris Fashion Week for First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Son

Cardi B shut down the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week!

Just weeks after welcoming her second child, the rapper, 28, made her first post-baby appearance, strutting down the red carpet in a jaw-dropping look from Thierry Mugler on Tuesday.

The Grammy Award winner stunned in a ruby-colored sequin gown, accompanied by a red cape and statement-making feathers. In true Cardi fashion, she finished off her look with matching pink and red jewels around her neck and on her eyebrows.

The music star also shared the look on her Instagram account with the caption, "MUGLER MAMI | @manfredthierrymugler @muglerofficial."

Cardi B Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The mom of two is no stranger to the French fashion brand. She turned heads in a custom Mugler look at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The month of September has proven to be busy for the "WAP" rapper. She and 29-year-old husband Offset welcomed a son on the 4th, making the official announcement on Instagram.

Cardi shared the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

RELATED VIDEO: Offset Shares Sweet Hospital Photo After Welcoming New Baby Boy: 'Chapter 5'