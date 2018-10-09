'Very Strict' Cardi B Reveals Why She Won't Allow Her Daughter Kulture to Attend Sleepovers

Cardi B‘s daughter Kulture Kiari is only celebrating her 3-month birthday this week, but her mom is already thinking a little further into the future.

In her cover interview for W magazine’s Art Issue, the 25-year-old thriving rapper opened up about how she plans to take a page out of her own mom’s book when it comes to parenting baby Kulture, her first child with Migos’ Offset.

“My mom tried to stop me from all of that but I still did it,” Cardi B recalled of some of her more rebellious acts during her teen years. “I joined a gang. If she had let me out as often as I wanted to, I probably would be dead or got my face cut up. Or been a teenage mom.”

“I’m going to be very strict,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker replied when asked if she, like her mother, wouldn’t allow her daughter to attend sleepovers. “Like, you can have whatever you want, but you can’t do whatever you want.”

That strict nature is something Cardi B hopes will give her daughter a solid foundation, on top of her plans for Kulture’s financial security in the future.

“I’m thinking about how my money’s going to last so this girl is 21 and put in college,” she said. “I’m thinking about investments. I’m thinking about five years from now and about the craziest s— like, How am I going to discipline this girl?”

Cardi B will make her return to the stage Tuesday night at the 2018 American Music Awards (where she’s nominated for eight awards), marking her first performance since giving birth to Kulture on July 10.

Surely, the “I Like It” rapper’s Tuesday performance will further drive home her insisted dedication to commit herself to both her career and motherhood.

“When I got pregnant, I was f—ing freaking out,” she told W. “Everybody around me was like, ‘No, this never happened before. Every artist that had a baby, they already put in years in the game. This is your first year. You’re going to mess it up. How are you going to make it?’ “

The comments didn’t deter Cardi B, though — in fact, they made her even more resolute to have it all. “While I was pregnant, I kept telling myself, I can’t wait till I’m back out there,” she said. “I’m going to look hot, and I’m going to be that bitch.”