Cardi B Spends $80,000 on Diamonds for Baby Kulture: 'If I'm Iced Out My Daughter Gotta Be Too'

Cardi B is happy to spoil her daughter Kulture.

The Grammy winner, 26, spent $80,000 in diamond jewelry for her baby, who turns one year old in July, she revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b– gonna spoil,” the rapper said in the post on Monday, tagging the New York-based Pristine Jewelers in the caption. “If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too.”

“YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY A– TO DO SOO,” she added.

The original Instagram also included a text message about the details and a photo of several tennis bracelets, in silver, gold and rose gold, as well as a pair of diamond stud earrings. “Everything will be ready at 3, bracelets are comin out cuteeee and changed the setting to the studs with the bigger pair, send ur guy at 3 also pls call Linda and tell her to wire the 80k, I just spoke to her she needs ur approval,” the text sent to Cardi said.

Image zoom Cardi B Instagram Cardi B/Instagram

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Raps ‘I Love You Nicki, but I Listen to Cardi’ in New Song ‘Cattitude’

On Cardi B’s Instagram Story Monday, she shared a quick video of Kulture wearing one of the bracelets as she enjoyed a snack.

The “I Like It” singer welcomed Kulture, her first child, with Migos rapper Offset last July. The two musicians wed in 2017.

Cardi was able to spend Mother’s Day with Kulture thanks to Offset, 27, even though she previously thought she’d have to spend the holiday away from her family. Her husband flew out to South Carolina, where she had a previous work engagement, bringing Kulture along.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Kulture Cardi B/Instagram

RELATED: Cardi B Postpones Several Concerts to ‘Fully Recover’ from Plastic Surgery Procedures

“I’m not saying I got the best husband ever, but I really go the best husband ever,” she said in an Instagram video after her surprise. “Thank you babe, I love you! Bringin’ my baby…hi mama!”

The “Bodak Yellow” singer had told reporters that she was disappointed she wouldn’t be able to spend the day with Kulture.

“I’m very sad about Mother’s Day because I saw that I’m booked for Mother’s Day for a show and I had plans for Mother’s Day,” she said in early May.

Offset previously told PEOPLE that the couple find it important to spend time with their daughter.

“My wife and I make sure we’re always around our daughter,” he said in March. “It’s about time. Time is more important than money.”