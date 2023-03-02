Cardi B Says Toddler Son Wave 'Needs to Go to Sleep' as He Bounces Around Her Bed: 'Hyper'

Cardi B had a tough day as a toddler mom while her "hyper" little guy refused to nap

Published on March 2, 2023 01:06 PM
Cardi B Says Toddler Son Wave 'Needs to Go to Sleep
Wave Set. Photo: Cardi B/instagram

Cardi B is every toddler mom who knows her kid needs a nap.

The "Up" rapper, 30, shared photos on her Instagram Story Wednesday of son Wave Set, 18 months, sitting with her on a bed. The toddler's face has a slight glow, hinting he may be watching a TV out of frame.

"Today he's acting bad as f---," she candidly wrote in the caption. "NEEDS TO GO TO SLEEP!!!"

The next shot shows Wave mid-pounce toward Cardi. "Hyper as f---," she wrote.

Cardi B Says Toddler Son Wave 'Needs to Go to Sleep
Wave Set. Cardi B/instagram

In addition to Wave, the "I Like It Like That" singer is also mom to daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, both of whom she shares with husband Offset.

Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

In September, the family of seven came together to celebrate Wave's first birthday. Photos from the party shared by Cardi showed her and Offset posing with all five of their children.

Cardi B, Offset and kids
Cardi B, Offset, and their kids. Cardi B Instagram

"My HEARTS ♥️," Cardi wrote in the caption at the time before thanking Tremaine Emory and Denim Tears for the family's matching outfits.

Cardi also shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party.

The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina.

