Cardi B Snaps Sweet Mirror Selfie with Son Wave and Daughter Kulture: 'All I Need'

Cardi B and husband Offset share son Wave, 17 months, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 02:20 PM
Cardi B kids
Photo: Cardi B/Twitter

Cardi B is soaking up special moments with her little ones.

The 30-year-old rapper shared a cute mirror selfie on Twitter Monday featuring her two kids, son Wave Set, 17 months, and 4-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

In the sweet photo, Cardi holds her little boy on her hip while Kulture stands next to her mom and hugs her little brother from behind.

The "Up" singer, who shares her kids with husband Offset, wears a pair of purple joggers, a graphic tee, a Supreme beanie and a pair of oversized sunglasses in the picture while Wave sports a brown and white outfit and Kulture wears a colorful cardigan and pink sweatpants.

"All I need in this life of sin," Cardi captioned the post.

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

Earlier this month, Cardi shared additional new photos of Wave, showing the toddler hanging out at home and taking a bath.

Cardi first shared a cute snap of Wave sitting on a couch with a pacifier in his mouth as he looked up at the camera with wide eyes.

Cardi B son Wave
Cardi B/Instagram

"My 1 year old," she captioned the sweet shot of Wave in his pajamas.

Another picture showed Wave getting his hair washed in the bathtub as Cardi wrote, "He so handsome."

In September, the family of seven came together to celebrate Wave's first birthday. Photos from the party shared by the "I Like It Like That" rapper showed her and Offset posing with all five of their children.

