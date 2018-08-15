Cardi B Sings Her Own Version of Drake's 'In My Feelings' to Daughter Kulture — See the Clip

Cardi B may have her own discography, but she’s taking a leaf out of Drake‘s book when it comes to lullabies for her 5-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

In an adorable video shared to her Instagram account early Wednesday morning, the 25-year-old rapper is leaning over her baby girl’s tulle-lined bassinet and performing Drake’s “In My Feelings” — but with a few lyrical tweaks.

“Kulture, do you love me? / I’m your mommy / I remember when I had you inside me, and I burp ya, and I need ya, and I’d die for ya,” Cardi B sings as she busts a few moves while gazing down at her daughter.

“I really don’t wanna go to the studio today 😩,” she captioned the clip, which ends with Cardi B putting on a baby voice and giving Kulture kisses.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Cardi B Reveals the Very Cheeky Floral Display She Got a Week After Baby Kulture’s Arrival

Cardi B gave her followers the first glimpse of baby Kulture on Tuesday, posting an Instagram Story video of her daughter’s adorable tiny feet.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B and Offset Welcome Daughter Kulture Kiari



“I got home at 8:30 a.m. from my flight she been up this whole time! I fed her twice and bath[e] her she ain’t with it,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white clip of Kulture moving her feet.

“I’m so sleepy and she got soo much energy,” the rapper wrote in another Instagram Story that same day.

Cardi B Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B has been open about that fact that her current main focus is motherhood. In late July, she confirmed her departure from Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour this fall.

“I met my match,” the “I Like It” hitmaker told her followers, referring to her baby girl as K.K. “She is very demanding. I can’t believe I have a boss. I really have a boss.”

She added, “When my baby wanna eat, she wanna eat. It’s not like, ‘Oh, three minutes,’ no. ‘Gimme the milk now!’ You gotta burp her right away — everything, everything, everything. She wants everything.”