Cardi B Shows Off Her Face Tattoo of Son Wave's Name — See the Photo!

Cardi B first hinted at a face tattoo earlier this summer

Angela Andaloro
Published on November 18, 2022
Cardi B Wave face tattoo
Photo: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B is showing off her fully-healed face tattoo dedicated to her baby boy.

The "I Like It" rapper, 30, posted a photo on her Instagram Story Thursday, holding her hair back with long lavender nails to reveal her tattoo.

Her 14-month-old son Wave's first name is tattooed in red-brown letters along her jawline as it curves up toward her cheek.

Cardi — who also has daughter Kulture Kiari's name tattooed on her — got the ink in a similar spot to where husband Offset had Kulture's name tattooed on him when she was just 7 weeks old.

The mom of two first entertained the idea of getting her face tattooed with her son's name in January, tweeting, "Random but ….I'm 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!"

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1586765673736175616?s=46&t=mNrnlexzm3BETFCBzfBUnQ. <a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a>/ Twitter; SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a> poses backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Cardi B/ Twitter; Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The "Up" rapper was inked by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos, who shared footage of him working on her jawline in August.

In the brief clip, Cardi held a blue towel against her face as De Los Santos focused on his work, noticeably using red ink.

"Trabajo de hoy Cardi B," he captioned the 13-second clip.

He later shared a selfie of him and Cardi, which was captured by one of the rapper's fan pages.

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a>, Offset and kids
Cardi B Instagram

Cardi recently shared a video of her 4-year-old little girl dressing up in her mom's clothes.

Posing in a yellow long-sleeved shirt with an orange and red cinched dress layered on top, Kulture looked at the camera and said, "Hi Daddy, do you like my stuff?" as she shifted from pose to pose while modeling the clothes.

"She dressed herself with MY GLASSES and MY DRESS," the mom of two wrote in the caption.

Kulture wore big black sunglasses in the beginning and rest them on her forehead as she moved around. She could also be seen wearing a number of necklaces in the adorable moment.

