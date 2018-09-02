Cardi B Shares a Sweet Photo of Daughter Kulture's Hands: 'I Needed a Girl Like You'

Cardi B can’t get enough of her baby girl.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, posted an adorable glimpse of her 7-week-old daughter Kulture Kiari on Instagram Sunday. The picture shows a close-up view of Kulture’s little hands resting on a gray top and pink pants.

“I needed a girl like you,” Cardi B captioned the picture. She added a pink bow and her baby’s initials “KK.”

Earlier on Sunday, she shared on her Instagram Story that she was up at 6:50 a.m. to give Kulture her bottle. “No sleep after the studio unless Kulture say soo,” Cardi B wrote.

Cardi B and her husband Offset, 26, have been public about how smitten they are with Kulture. On Saturday, Offset said that he had tattooed Kulture’s name on his jawline.

“Shout out to @offsetyrnfor trusting me with his daughters name and the rest of the space on them sideburns,” the tattoo artist wrote on Instagram.

Offset, who has sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie from previous relationships, said in a video that he has tattoos honoring all of his kids. The Migos rapper also has Cardi B’s name inked on his neck.

The new parents have yet to share a picture of Kulture’s face since she was born on July 10.

However, Cardi B did post a picture of the pair gazing lovingly at their daughter, and she gave fans a peek at Kulture’s feet on her Instagram Story.

Also at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Cardi B pretended she had brought Kulture on stage for the baby’s first public appearance. But when she unwrapped the bundle of blankets in her arms, it turned out she was instead cradling a Moon Person trophy.

Even Offset was fooled.

“Set said ‘I was sooo mad, when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture,’ ” Cardi B tweeted after the show.