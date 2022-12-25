Cardi B Shares Sweet Instagram Videos of Offset and Kids Opening Presents on Christmas

Cardi B's Christmas looked to be packed with presents.

The "I Like It" rapper shared some precious moments from her festive family celebration on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded adorable videos featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 15 months, both of whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset.

In one video from Christmas Eve, Kulture looks overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse pillow, which she hugs as Cardi tells her, "Daddy got that for you!" Her camera then pans over to Offset, who smiles while filming his daughter open presents.

"You think you lit 'cause you got her something she like!" the "WAP" rapper jokes to her husband.

On Christmas morning, Wave received more presents than the toddler could seemingly handle. With some help, Cardi's baby boy unwrapped a box nearly as tall as him and bent down to take a closer look. "You like it?" Mom asks while filming her son, who stands up and turns away from the gift. When he walks further away, she playfully adds, "You don't care? You over it?"

As Wave continues to move away from the wrapped boxes awaiting him, another person standing nearby asks, "Are you over Christmas?" As the other onlooking grown-ups laugh, the person adds, "You got like 90 more gifts to open."

But the abundance of holiday presents didn't stop there. On her Instagram Story, Cardi shared another video of someone appearing to play a virtual reality basketball game. With a headset on and controllers in hand, the kid shoots an invisible ball.

Several elaborately decorated trees can be seen in the background, all of which are stuffed with wrapped presents underneath.

The 30-year-old rapper and husband and Offset shared photos from the family's Thanksgiving last month, which came at a difficult time for Offset's family as they mourned the loss of his cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff.

Cardi posed with her son, Wave, who wore a bright orange matching vest and hat, a white t-shirt and jeans. Later, he could be seen walking around a coffee table before coming over to her and saying "mama."

Later, she caught a sweet moment between Wave and Offset, where Wave sat happily with Dad before lunging for an uncle standing outside the camera's frame.

Cardi also took some selfies with Kulture, who wore a big green sweater and a green and blue plaid skirt and adorably switched between poses as Mom recorded the moment.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his collaboration with Doritos in September, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper opened up about balancing his career while being a father of five.

"Being a father's important to me personally," Offset, 30, told PEOPLE. "For instance, there's a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody's first football game is on Sunday. There's no way I'm missing either event, so I'm going to have to make it work. It's priority to me."

"I don't play when it comes to that because I know they're growing up. It's cool to be the dad that's an artist and all that, but when you get older and you start thinking about things, all my kids are [going to be] like, 'Dang, my daddy balanced all of that and he was able to take care of me, teach me things, help me walk, help me say my first words [and was] still was on tour,'" he said.

He continued, "That's my biggest thing, I don't want my kids to have everything in the world and then not have structure coming up because I was never around to give them the structure."