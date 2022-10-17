Cardi B's little boy is on the move!

The "Up" rapper, 30, shared a series of adorable snaps of her 13-month-old son Wave Set on her Instagram Stories Sunday, featuring a cute shot of Wave standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside.

Wave, whom Cardi shares with husband Offset, looks too cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants and a gray beanie as he looks up at the camera with his mouth wide open. "All mine ❤️," the rapper wrote on the slide.

In another photo, Cardi shows a sweet moment between her and her little boy as they blow kisses to one another over FaceTime. The rapper is seen in the upper left corner making a kissy face as son Wave makes the same face in response.

"Give mommy a kiss," Cardi wrote.

In addition to Wave, Cardi and Offset are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

Last month, the family of seven came together to celebrate Wave's first birthday. Photos from the party shared by the "I Like It Like That" rapper show her and Offset posing with all five of their children.

"My HEARTS ♥️," Cardi wrote in the caption. She went on to thank Tremaine Emory and Denim Tears for the family's matching outfits.

The whole family looked stylish in floral-printed denim pieces, with Cardi, Kulture and little Wave all in denim jackets and jeans with the print. Offset opted to pair his with a letterman jacket. Kody and Jordan wore white tees with the printed jeans, while Kalea wore a denim skirt.

Cardi also shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party. The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina.