Cardi B Shares Sweet Moments with Son Wave, 14 Months, After Feeding: 'He Love His Mommy'

Cardi B is enjoying quality time with her baby boy.

On Monday, the "Up" rapper posted a photo and a video to her Instagram Story showing the quiet moments she spent with 14-month-old son Wave Set after feeding him.

"Milk wasted," she captioned the first photo, wear she wears a royal blue shirt as her son rests against her chest and holds a piece of her shirt. Cardi's long yellow nails stand out against Wave's black onesie as she holds him close.

She pans over the sleeping toddler in her video, captioning it, "He love his mommy."

The 30-year-old rapper and husband and Offset — who also share daughter Kulture Kiari, 4 — shared photos from the family's Thanksgiving last week, which came at a difficult time for Offset's family as they mourn the loss of his cousin and fellow Migos member, Takeoff.

Cardi began posing with son Wave as the toddler wore a bright orange matching vest and hat, a white t-shirt, and jeans. Later, he could be seen walking around a coffee table before coming over to her and saying "mama."

Later, she caught a sweet moment between Wave and Offset, where Wave sat happily with Dad before lunging for an uncle standing outside the camera's frame.

Cardi also took some selfies with Kulture, who wore a big green sweater and a green and blue plaid skirt and adorably switched between poses as Mom recorded the moment.

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his collaboration with Doritos in September, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper opened up about balancing his career while being a father of five.

"Being a father's important to me personally," Offset, 30, told PEOPLE. "For instance, there's a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody's first football game is on Sunday. There's no way I'm missing either event, so I'm going to have to make it work. It's priority to me."

"I don't play when it comes to that because I know they're growing up. It's cool to be the dad that's an artist and all that, but when you get older and you start thinking about things, all my kids are [going to be] like, 'Dang, my daddy balanced all of that and he was able to take care of me, teach me things, help me walk, help me say my first words [and was] still was on tour,'" he said.

He continued, "That's my biggest thing, I don't want my kids to have everything in the world and then not have structure coming up because I was never around to give them the structure."