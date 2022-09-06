Cardi B Shares Sweet Family Photos with All Five Kids from Wave's First Birthday: 'My Hearts'

Cardi B is showing love to her blended family as they came together to celebrate a special occasion.

Photos from son Wave Set's first birthday shared by the "I Like It Like That" rapper show her and husband Offset posing with all five of their children. In addition to Wave and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, Offset is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

"My HEARTS ♥️," Cardi wrote in the caption. She went on to thank Tremaine Emory and Denim Tears for the family's matching outfits.

The family of seven looked stylish in floral-printed denim pieces, with Cardi, Kulture and little Wave all in denim jackets and jeans with the print. Offset opted to pair his with a letterman jacket. Kody and Jordan wore white tees with the printed jeans, while Kalea wore a denim skirt.

On Sunday, the "Up" rapper, 29, shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party. The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina.

Family and friends cheered as Offset used a remote control to guide the truck as Wave rode it into the party. The sweet birthday boy was met at his destination by his siblings, getting a big kiss on the cheek from big sister Kulture.

Other videos showed the spread of games and entertainment at the event, which ranged from model car racing to denim jacket customizing.

Cardi and Offset also went all out when it came to Kulture's 4th birthday earlier this summer, where the mother-daughter duo also wore matching outfits for the mermaid-themed party.

The "WAP" rapper dressed in a shell-top style bra top with mesh covering her mid-section, while Kulture wore a netted long-sleeve shirt with the shell top attached. Mother and daughter also wore shimmering, pink sequined mermaid-fit skirts.

"I got your back, your front and sides 💗🎀🧜🏾‍♀️…..BIG 4🥺," Cardi captioned the photos.