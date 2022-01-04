Cardi B is mom to 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 4-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Offset

Cardi B Shares Morning Routine with Daughter Kulture, 3, and Son, 4 Months: 'It Gets Busy Quick'

Cardi B has her hands tied with her little ones.

On Tuesday, the "WAP" rapper, 29, decided to give her followers a glimpse at her morning routine as a mom of two. The musician is mom to 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and a 4-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Offset, 29.

On her Instagram Story, Cardi B documented her morning, starting with preparing a bottle for her baby boy around 6 a.m.

"Just finished feeding him and putting him back to sleep. I'll be preparing another bottle for when he wakes up in a few again."

Left: Credit: Cardi B/Instagram Center: Credit: Cardi B/Instagram Right: Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

Shortly after 8 a.m., the mom of two shared a couple short videos while feeding her baby boy once he woke up, giving followers a quick look at his feet kicking in the camera.

"Now he's awake and full energy while I have NONE… feed, burped, changed," Cardi B wrote, before joking that she knows exactly when "his morning poop" is coming. "I know him too well."

Before 9 a.m. Cardi B shared a video after Kulture woke up, sitting in bed with both of her children. The rapper continued by showing Kulture sitting on the bathroom counter while the toddler brushed her teeth. As she held her son on her hip, she explained that their morning routine is different.

"This is not Kulture's normal schedule. She usually goes to school in the morning, but we're in Georgia right now so it's a little different."

Left: Credit: Cardi B/Instagram Center: Credit: Cardi B/Instagram Right: Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

Later on, Cardi B returned and shared that she couldn't post anymore on her Instagram Story because her schedule "gets busy quick" and she needs "both my hands."

The Grammy winner is often vocal about her adjustment to becoming a mom of two since she welcomed her son in September. She's also had plenty of help from her husband along the way.

In November, Cardi B said Offset has been a very "hands-on" father during an appearance on Good Morning America. The Migos rapper is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.