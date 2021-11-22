Cardi B Shares Daughter Kulture's Reaction to Second Baby Being a Boy: 'I Wanted a Sister'

Cardi B is mom to 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 2-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Offset

Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari had thoughts to share about having a baby brother.

On Saturday, ahead of hosting the 2021 American Music Awards, the 29-year-old rapper answered fan questions on Twitter and revealed her 3-year-old daughter's reaction to news that she was having another child.

One fan wrote, "What was Kulture's reaction when you told you were having another baby & that it was a boy?"

Cardi B — who's now a mom to a 2-month-old son — simply responded with a video of the toddler.

In the clip, Kulture continuously says she wants a baby sister. When the mom of two tells her daughter, "Yeah, but it's a boy," Kulture doesn't budge and responds again saying, "No, a baby sister."

Several of Cardi B's followers laughed at the sweet reaction. "My girl Kulture told mommy this is not up for debate or discussion 😂 It's a baby sister. Those are my terms," one person wrote. Another user tweeted, "​​Omg 😭 she's so cute. she probably wanted a little hennessy to be like you guys," referring to Cardi B's younger sister Hennessy Carolina.

In another tweet, the "Bodak Yellow'' rapper added that despite wanting another girl in the house, Kulture is embracing her new role as big sister.

"She loves it. Only get sad when she wants to play but the baby needs silence to sleep," she wrote.

Cardi B also recently opened up about the challenges she's experienced with two kids and Kulture's adjustment during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"I just have to divide my time with both, because my daughter, she gets a little bit territorial sometimes," she explained on Friday.

Cardi B Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B shares Kulture and her son — whose name has not yet been revealed — with husband Offset. Though she's keeping her son's name under wraps, the rapper told a fan on Twitter that everyone will "find out soon."

Cardi B revealed in September that the couple had welcomed their son, sharing the exciting news alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

In the picture, Cardi B and Offset — who tied the knot in September 2017 — look lovingly down at their son while the singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi Bcaptioned the sweet family photo.