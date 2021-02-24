Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Offset Giving Their Daughter Kulture a Manicure

"He be entertaining her shenanigans," she wrote on the video, which shows Kulture smiling as her dad paints her nails hot pink

Offset is a doting dad!

Cardi B shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday of the rapper giving their two-year-old daughter, Kulture, a manicure.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He be entertaining her shenanigans," she wrote on the video, which shows Kulture smiling as her dad paints her nails hot pink.

"Is that pretty?" Offset asks, to which the toddler grins and nods.

"Pretty," she says.

Image zoom Credit: Cardi B/instagram

Image zoom Credit: Cardi B/instagram

Cardi B, 28, and her husband Offset, 29, welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, in 2018.

Both parents have been spending some quality time with Kulture lately. Earlier this month, Cardi B shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter using her face as a canvas.

In the clip, Kulture can be seen smearing various colors of makeup on her mother's eyes and lips with her fingers.

"I look pretty?" the "WAP" rapper asks her daughter.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Shares Photo of 'Uncomfortable' Acne Battle as She Asks Twitter Followers for Advice

"I'll let you know when I'm done," the toddler says in response.

In a December interview with Billboard, which named her the magazine's 2020 Woman of the Year, Cardi opened up about raising Kulture.