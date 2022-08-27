Cardi B Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Kulture Singing Lady Gaga's 'Bad Romance'

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shares 4-year-old daughter Kulture and 11-month-old son Wave with husband Offset

By
Published on August 27, 2022 02:06 PM
Cardi B
Cardi B and her daughter Kulture. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Cardi B's daughter is developing her own taste in music.

In a video posted to the "WAP" hitmaker's Instagram stories Friday — that has since been replaced with new clips — Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari appear to request her mom play a specific song, to which Cardi, 29, replies "The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?"

The 4-year-old Kulture proceeds to sing some words from Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance," then gets a little shy as she gets to the "want your bad romance" portion.

After her performance, Kulture asks in the video for the song again, saying "now put it!" with a big grin.

"My baby so pretty," Cardi wrote on the post.

Cardi and husband Offset, 30, also share an 11-month-old son, Wave Set. Offset is also father to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

The Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter recently shared some snaps of her daughter's birthday festivities, where Cardi and her little one wore matching outfits for the mermaid-themed bash.

"I got your back, your front and sides 💗🎀🧜🏾‍♀️…..BIG 4🥺," Cardi captioned the photos.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a>'s Daughter Singing Gaga / PEOPLE / Parents . https://www.instagram.com/iamcardib/.
Cardi B/Instagram

In July, the Migos rapper Offset shared a moment from his daughter's birthday on his Instagram Story, showing Kulture leaning out of a black SUV window and talking to her dad. The camera cut away for a moment and when it came back, the preschooler, who turned 4 on July 10, was holding a huge stack of cash. In the video, Offset tells his daughter, "That's 50. Say, 50!"

In the July-August issue of Vogue Singapore, Cardi opened up about her hands-on approach to parenting Wave and Kulture, revealing she tries to ensure they stay humble despite their parents' means.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' " she explained. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

