Cardi B Says Her Son Is 'Holding His Bottle' with 'Both His Hands Already'

Cardi B is a proud mom!

The "WAP" rapper, 29, welcomed her second child with husband Offset in early September. Now, she's sharing that her son has already hit an exciting milestone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already," Cardi wrote on Twitter Monday. "Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."

Cardi and Offset, 29, are also parents to daughter Kulture, 3. The couple have not yet revealed the name of their four-month-old son. Cardi shared the news of his birth in a September Instagram post, showing herself and Offset holding the newest addition to their family.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi B Credit: Cardi B/Instagram

In an Instagram Story shared with fans in late September, Cardi opened up about delivering her son. The rapper told her followers she "lost so much blood" during the "crazy ass delivery" of her second child.

Since then, Cardi has been keeping fans up-to-date on her life as a mom-of-two. In November, she revealed that both Kulture and her son were feeling "under the weather."

The rapper told her Twitter followers that she'd been busy caring for her kids, writing at the time, "I know I haven't been interacting with you all too much. Both of my babies are under the weather and it's been crazy busy for me. Love you guys I'll keep you posted tho."

Cardi's son marks her second child and Offset's fifth. The Migos member is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

In a November Good Morning America interview, Cardi said her husband was a "hands-on" dad.