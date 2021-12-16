Cardi B is mom to 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 3-month-old son, whom she shares with husband Offset

Cardi B Says Daughter Kulture Only Wants a Yo-Yo for Christmas: 'Love That for Me'

Cardi B might have a breeze with her Christmas shopping this year.

Wednesday night, the "WAP" rapper, 29, tweeted about the easy wish list she got from her daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, whom she shares with husband Offset. The couple also shares a 3-month-old son.

"All my baby want for Christmas is a yo-yo 🪀…I love that for me😂," Cardi wrote.

Several of the Grammy winner's followers commented underneath the post about the "simple" Christmas request compared to the star's lavish lifestyle.

"I love kids that are so simple. Doesn't take much for them to be happy," one person tweeted. Another added, "Well Kulture better get the best Yo-Yo there is that's all I know!!"

One follower even tweeted that the rapper is probably going to buy a yo-yo covered in diamonds, teasing, "Y'all know how Cardi is."

The "Up" rapper is often vocal about her kids on Twitter. Last week, Cardi shared that her son has already hit an exciting milestone.

"My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already," she wrote. "Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."

Last month, she also shared a video of her daughter's reaction to news that she was having another child. One fan tweeted, "What was Kulture's reaction when you told you were having another baby & that it was a boy?"

Cardi responded with a clip of Kulture continuously saying she wants a baby sister. When the mom of two told her daughter, "Yeah, but it's a boy," Kulture didn't budge and responded again saying, "No, a baby sister."

Cardi B also recently opened up about the challenges she's experienced with two kids and Kulture's adjustment during an appearance on Good Morning America.