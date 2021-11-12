"I'll keep you posted," Cardi B told fans after explaining why she hasn't "been interacting with you all too much"

Cardi B Says Daughter Kulture, 3, and 10-Week-Old Baby Son Are Both 'Under the Weather'

Cardi B is taking care of her babies.

The 29-year-old rapper said on Twitter Thursday night that her 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and her baby son, who was born Sept. 4, are both "under the weather."

"I know I haven't been interacting with you all too much. Both of my babies are under the weather and it's been crazy busy for me. Love you guys I'll keep you posted tho," wrote Cardi, who shares her kids with husband Offset.

The Grammy winner announced the birth of her son in September alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. She and Offset tied the knot in September 2017.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple added in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

On Nov. 7, Cardi tweeted adoration for her two children, sharing a throwback photo of Kulture and writing, "I really made the daughter of my dream ….My son too."

A month after giving birth to her second child, Cardi opened up about her post-baby body changes, denying rumors that she had plastic surgery afterward.

"Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread," she said on her Instagram Story. "But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?' "

Cardi said that she hasn't had any plastic surgery, and can't after her "crazy ass delivery." She explained, "You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys."

"I like to be real with you guys, and that's because my skin is still loose. I still got a little pouchy pouch right here," she said, adding that she has "back fat" and that "my face is still so fat and my neck, but f--- it."