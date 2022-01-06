Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together in September

Cardi B Says Her 4-Month-Old Son Has Already Said His First Words: 'I'm Not Exaggerating'

Cardi B says her and Offset's 4-month-old son is already talking!

The 29-year-old "Up" rapper shared news of the milestone on her Instagram Stories Wednesday.

"I'm not exaggerating, this baby is talking," Cardi said. "I put this on everything I love."

She added that her husband, fellow rapper Offset, also witnessed the special moment.

"Yesterday, I was like 'You love Mommy? Yeah? '" the mom of two shared. "Then I asked him again. 'You love Mommy?' And he replied back 'Yeah! '"

She insisted he didn't respond in baby talk but clearly affirmed that he loves her.

That's not the only word Cardi said the baby has mastered. She added that he was watching Cocomelon when he said "hello" while singing along with the popular children's show.

"I don't know if that's like the pandemic thing. I don't know if this is normal," Cardi added. "This s--- is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7."

She appeared to turn to the child and told him, "You're talking, and you just turned 4 months today. You're talking for real."

Cardi and Offset welcomed their son in September. They have not revealed his name yet. The pair also shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture. The Migos member is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

In December, Cardi shared another milestone her younger child reached.

"My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already," Cardi tweeted at the time. "Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."

Cardi first shared the news of his arrival in a September Instagram post, showing herself and Offset holding the newest addition to their family.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Shortly after, she candidly opened up about her "crazy a-- delivery," telling her followers in an Instagram Story that she "lost so much blood."

Cardi also spoke about her appearance, sharing that her "skin is still loose" and she still has a "little pouchy-pouch," she said, pointing to her lower stomach.

"But f— it, take your f—ing time, it's really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth," she says of adhering to snapback culture and returning to her pre-pregnancy body.