Cardi B and Offset are expecting their second baby together, she revealed while performing at the BET Awards last month

Pregnant Cardi B Reveals How She Told Husband Offset About Baby No. 2: 'We Just Started Laughing'

Cardi B is recalling the moment she realized she was pregnant with her second child.

On Tuesday, the rapper, 28, made a surprise appearance on the live radio app Stationhead, where she shared how she told husband Offset about her pregnancy plus the Migos rapper's reaction.

The "Up" artist said she started to show pregnancy symptoms two weeks before the Grammys during rehearsals for her performance with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi said she noticed her "mouth started to get watery" and she was experiencing headaches and carsickness.

"I think I'm pregnant, bro!" she told Offset shortly thereafter.

After confirming baby No. 2 with a pregnancy test, Cardi, who shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset, said she and her husband started to laugh. Offset, 29, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

"We just started laughing like, 'Lord, we have so much to do,' " she recalled.

The star also expressed her excitement for her baby on the way, saying, "There is something so dear about this pregnancy and I feel like I'm starting a new chapter, and I'm happy about that."

Cardi revealed the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June. After the trio finished "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group for "Type S---." Appearing onstage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.

"#2! ♥️" Cardi captioned an Instagram photo announcing the happy news that went live simultaneously with the performance. She and Offset wed in September 2017.

Giving fans another glimpse into her pregnancy, Cardi recently shared a sweet snap of her young daughter touching her bare bump. The mom and daughter matched in glamorous white outfits and gold jewelry.

Reflecting on her own relationship with younger sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi wrote "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart…just like me and Henny 😩."