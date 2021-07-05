Sister Smooches! Cardi B's Daughter Kulture, 2½, Kisses Mom's Pregnant Belly: 'My Baby Is Cute'

Cardi B and husband Offset revealed they're expecting their second child together at the BET Awards on June 27

Kulture Kiari can't wait to be a big sister!

Cardi B's little girl, who turns 3 on Saturday, is too adorable in a black-and-white video her pregnant mama shared to Instagram on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to kiss the baby there," says Kulture, leaning over to plant a smooch on Cardi's belly after the rapper, 28, gives her daughter the okay.

"My baby is cute!" the toddler then exclaims with a smile.

Cardi revealed her pregnancy news while performing with husband Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards on June 27. After the trio finished "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group for "Type S---."

As the "I Like It" rapper appeared on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed her burgeoning belly. Stylist Kollin Carter gave a behind-the-scenes look at the ensemble, which also included matching leggings and shoes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Alongside an intimate maternity photo, Cardi shared in part the following day that she and Offset, 29, "listened to each other, communicated, prayed, and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing."

Though the couple has had their share of ups and downs, including a divorce filing last fall, they reconciled by November and enjoyed a romantic vacation for Valentine's Day.

Cardi B BET Awards Cardi B and Offset | Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty

Cardi also opened up about her daughter preparing to take on the role of an older sibling in a sweet Instagram post on June 28, sharing that she has no doubt Kulture will be a great role model.

Reflecting on her own relationship with younger sister Hennessy Carolina, the "WAP" artist wrote alongside a maternity photo of herself with Kulture, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart … just like me and Henny 😩."

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Is Pregnant! Rapper Reveals She's Expecting Second Child During BET Awards Performance

In the picture, Kulture could be seen adorably touching her mom's bare baby bump as they matched in coordinating white outfits and gold jewelry.