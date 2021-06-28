Cast Your Gorgeous Pregnant Belly Like Cardi B With These Easy At-Home Kits

The practice of making belly casts of pregnant people has been around for quite some time, but it's never been easier to do than it is now. The choices used to be quite limited, keeping maternity casts more of a novelty item. You could (and still can) go to a professional (an artist, doula, or photographer) to get your torso covered in Vaseline, gauze, and plaster, spending hundreds of dollars to have your temporary pregnant shape immortalized. Pros are, by definition, more practiced in this and can add their own artistic flair to the finished product (with paint and accessories). Or, if you're an artistic DIY-er yourself, you could buy your own supplies and experiment with this admittedly messy process at home. We'll give you exactly one guess as to which route Cardi B went to get her body art (and we don't think it involved a trip to Michael's).