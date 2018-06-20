In her Rolling Stone cover story with fiancé Offset, mom-to-be Cardi B says she doesn't "want to miss one second" of her daughter's early life

Cardi B Wants a 'Lit Baby Shower' for Daughter on the Way: 'I Might Even Drink Some Red Wine'

Cardi B is ready to celebrate!

The pregnant rapper and her fiancé, Migos’ Offset, opened up for Rolling Stone‘s July cover story about their loving relationship and how they’re preparing for their daughter on the way.

“I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s— is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate,” she told the magazine, laughing.

“I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah,” adds Cardi B, 25. “S—, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?”

“Don’t let Mama see you drinking that red wine,” one of Offset’s family members tells her, referring to the latter’s mother. “She’s going to have a fit.”

Of her relationship with Offset, 26, Cardi B shares, “People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom,” referring to his three children from previous relationships. “[But] I know I’m not having a baby with a s—y-ass man.”

In fact, he was over the moon to learn she was pregnant. “He was like, ‘What? Are you sure?’ ” she recalls of their FaceTime conversation. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ And then he just started smiling really hard.”

“He said, ‘What do you mean, what are you going to do? You’re going to keep it,’ ” Cardi B explains of an initial conversation between the couple following the news. “A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career.”

The “I Like It” rapper reveals those closest to her had reservations about the situation, telling her having a baby might “f— up [her] career” and saying the media didn’t let her make the news public.

“I really wanted to tell them [Atlantic Records] myself, to sit down with them and tell everybody that I am pregnant and I have a plan,” she says.

Explains Cardi B of the image she wants to uphold following her daughter’s birth, “Just because I’m a mom, my street credibility’s not gone, my sex appeal’s not gone.”

While she isn’t sure about nursing yet (specifically, she’s worried about a baby “milking” her sensitive breasts), Cardi B is already thinking about how she’ll parent her newborn while on tour (she’ll be opening for Bruno Mars starting in September, for seven weeks).

“What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby,” she tells Rolling Stone. “Only time I don’t have my baby with me is when I’m getting my hair done, makeup done, performing.”

Adds Cardi B, “I don’t want to miss one second. I don’t want to miss no smiles, I don’t want to miss no new movement, I don’t want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter.”

As far as exposure on social media, Cardi B is “iffy about” sharing her daughter with her followers in the same candid way she opens up about herself.

“My feelings get hurt when people online talking about family members. I think I’ll kill somebody if somebody talking about my child like that,” she explains.

But she will make sure her daughter knows how to stand up for herself — namely, with boxing lessons. “I don’t want my kid to get picked on and she don’t know how to defend herself,” says Cardi B. “I have a little brother and I always put in his head, since he was 2 years old, ‘Somebody hit you, you kick, you kick, you kick.’ ”

Of her baby girl on the way, the rapper promises she’s “going to tell her everything” as she grows up — no secrets and no games.

” ‘You have a choice. I could maintain you. I could spoil you if you go to college. Or if you want to be independent, go ahead. When you a teenager and you 18, 19, you can’t get no job that pays you more than $200 a week,’ ” Cardi B explains of a potential future conversation.