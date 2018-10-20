Cardi B Shows Off Post-Baby Stomach and Asks Fans How to 'Get Rid of the Black Line' After Birth

Cardi B is showing off her toned stomach area just three months after welcoming her daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset.

However, the 26-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed she still has some things she’d like to work on. “Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth?? cause bitch,” Cardi wrote on Instagram Friday, along with a photo of herself in a black tracksuit, which bared her toned abs.

In the image, a dark line can be seen both above and below her belly button. According to American Pregnancy Association, the line is called the pregnancy line and is usually caused by the changing hormones or the imbalance of hormones.

The line is quite common and usually fades away on its own shortly after the baby is born.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Since welcoming her daughter in July, Cardi has been candid about how much her body has changed.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cardi said Kulture “broke my vagina.”

Cardi B Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B Cardi B/Instagram

Kimmel, 50, replied, “That’s a rude thing for her to do. I was always worried about falling on stepping on a crack and breaking my mother’s back.”

“Why nobody tells you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina,” Cardi lamented. “People just be like, ‘Oh, you know, when you give birth, it’s gonna hurt.’ But nobody tells you [that].”

RELATED: PEOPLE Now: Cardi B Gets Real About Giving Birth to Daughter Kulture — Watch the Full Episode

Even though the birthing process was harder than she expected, Cardi is embracing motherhood.

“Yes, I am enjoying it. It’s the best,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love you.’ “