Cardi B Poses with Baby Daughter Kulture in Matching Pink Fluffy UGG Slippers: 'Me & Mine'  

Cardi B and her baby daughter Kulture are two peas in a pod!

On Wednesday, the rapper, 26, shared an adorable photo, which shows the mother-daughter duo wearing matching electric pink Fluff Yeah slides by UGG.

In the shot, Kulture, 13 months, can be seen sitting in Cardi’s lap, crossing her legs just like her famous mom.

“Me and mine 💗,” Cardi captioned the post.

The sweet moment comes after baby Kulture melted hearts again during a bonding moment with her dad Offset.

Earlier this month, Cardi shared a video of her husband attempting to style their daughter’s hair.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

In the clip, Kulture hilariously wiggles in her dad’s hands and giggles at a TV show she’s watching as the Migos rapper, 27, brushes her bands to the side.

While munching on some snacks, Kulture appears to try to grab the brush from Offset’s hands — however, Offset is quick to tease her, telling her “almost” before continuing to fix her hair.

In the background, Cardi B can be heard questioning her daughter’s current hair look.

“See I think that’s because, I think that’s because I left too much hair out,” she says of her daughter’s uneven bangs.

RELATED: Cardi B and Offset Celebrate as Daughter Kulture Turns 1 — See the Sweet Photos

Image zoom Cardi B, Offset and Kulture Cardi B/Instagram

But Offset is confident he can fix them, telling his wife, “It’s all right,” as he continues to brush. When he finally finishes, he looks at Cardi B with excitement and she approves.

“Ahh, that’s cute,” she says, as Kulture babbles her own baby approval.

The “Money” rapper captioned the video, “Well at least I did the ponytails🤷🏽‍♀️,” giving herself some credit for the cute hairstyle.

The family moment comes a week after Cardi B explained social media to share that she missed Kulture’s first steps while in Nebraska doing a meet-and-greet.

“So I’m doing a meet-and-greet, right? And Hennessy [Cardi B’s sister] calls me with Kulture,” the mother explained to followers in her Instagram Stories at the time, later shared by a fan account. “And I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet-and-greet right now, I’m gonna call you guys right back.’ ”

She went on to share that after Hennessy’s call, Offset also called her, so the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told him to call her sister to see what was going on. The rapper then revealed that he witnessed their daughter’s special moment.

RELATED: Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 1, Rides Around in a Hot-Pink Toy Rolls Royce

“Then Offset calls me and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet-and-greet babe, call Hennessy though she’s with Kulture,’” she continued. “And he calls her … he witnessed my baby’s first two steps. He always witness the good s—!”

“My baby started to walk already! I can’t take it, I can’t take it,” Cardi B emotionally added in the video.