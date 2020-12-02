Cardi B Says Daughter Kulture, 2, Is 'Really Sassy': 'I Can Tell She's Gonna Be a Personality'

"My daughter came out of my p---y rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived," the rapper said

Cardi B is making a point to raise her "sassy" daughter to have compassion for others.

In a wide-ranging interview with Billboard, which named her the magazine's 2020 Woman of the Year, the "WAP" rapper, 28, opened up about raising her 2-year-old Kulture Kiari, whom she welcomed in July 2018 with husband Offset. Cardi said she wants Kulture to "grow up knowing how the world really is" in regards to racial injustices.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My daughter came out of my p---y rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived," said the artist. "This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can't swim because I barely went to the pool. ... I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn't mean you're super-privileged."

"Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we're rich and famous," Cardi continued. "I want her to know that you're not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don't want her to ever have the mentality of, 'This doesn't apply to me.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: AB+DM

The mom also predicted how she'll handle her little girl growing up, mostly dreading the day Kulture reads negative comments online. Cardi described her daughter (who has her own Instagram page!) as "really sassy" and said "I can tell she's gonna be a personality."

"I'm a little scared that she gets to read nasty comments, but I don't know how I'm gonna be able to control it," said Cardi. "I heard about a celebrity who gives their kid life coaching on how to love themselves and not let people break them. Hopefully, I can do the same thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Offset Shows Off Kulture's $8K Car Seat: 'Bet It Has Peanut Butter and Jelly on It in 1 Week'

"I always want her to know that she's beautiful," she continued. "She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she's gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same damn house. I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart and I love her. I want her to be confident always."

"Don't let one comment break you and make you feel like you're not that girl," she said. "You that girl."