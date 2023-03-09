Cardi B and Offset Share Photos of Daughter Kulture, 4, Rocking a Purple Tie-Dye Sweatsuit

Cardi B and Offset share daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 17 months

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on March 9, 2023 01:39 PM
Cardi B and Offset have a little fashionista on their hands!

The Migos rapper, 31, shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram Wednesday of 4-year-old Kulture Kiari modeling a purple tie-dye sweatsuit and sparkly silver boots.

In the sassy snaps, Kulture poses in front of an open door, popping one of her legs behind her and throwing up a peace sign.

"Ms. Kulture Kiari Cephus," Offset captioned the post, which Cardi reshared on her Instagram Story.

Along with Kulture, Cardi and Offset are also parents to son Wave Set, 17 months. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

Earlier this week, the "I Like It" rapper, 30, shared scenes of a tough time in her house on Instagram, where she was juggling her two kids as both were under the weather.

Cardi began by showing her toddler son with a runny nose and watery eyes as he played with a tissue. She then cut to a video of herself, speaking with a strained voice.

"This is crazy because I know you guys hear how my voice. I have one crying over here but guess what? I got this one sick too."

Cardi B Showers Son Wave in Kisses and Comforts Daughter Kulture While All Three are Sick
She then walked into a room where Kulture was in bed, under a blanket with a tissue in her hand as Cardi asked her how she was feeling. She said, "good," but then sat up and coughed.

Later, Cardi showed herself showering Wave in kisses, with him adorably starting to count as she planted smooches on his cheek.

