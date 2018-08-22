Another Glimpse of Kulture! Cardi B Shares Adorable Photo of Her & Offset with Their Daughter

Cardi B and Offset are in awe of their baby girl!

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared an adorable photo of her and Offset, 26, smiling down at their 6-week-old daughter Kulture.

Although most of the baby’s face was cropped out, Cardi B did show the top of Kulture’s head and a tiny white bonnet.

“KultureK,” the new mom captioned the Instagram post.

The latest photo of Kulture comes just a few days after Cardi B pranked the entire audience at Sunday’s 2018 MTV VMAs into thinking she brought her infant on stage.

The Grammy-nominated star kicked off the award show, which was her first public event since Kulture’s arrival, cradling a bundle of pink blankets in her arm.

While viewers initially thought she was holding Kulture, she later revealed it was her shiny Moon Person trophy.

Cardi B at MTV VMAs MTV

Interestingly, Offset wasn’t in on the joke. When the camera cut to him he had a very serious look on his face.

“Why Set said I was sooo mad, when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture,” Cardi B tweeted after the awards.

Since giving birth in July, Cardi B has managed to keep Kulture out of the spotlight.

However, she has shared a few glimpses.

Last week, Cardi B posted an Instagram Story of Kulture’s cute feet.

“I got home at 8:30 a.m. from my flight she been up this whole time! I fed her twice and bath[e] her she ain’t with it,” Cardi B wrote over the black and white photo.