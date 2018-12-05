Meet Kulture Kiari!

On Wednesday, proud mama Cardi B shared the first photo of her 4-month-old daughter with now-estranged husband Offset.

“My heart,” Cardi, 26, captioned the Instagram, which shows baby Kulture looking away from the camera while sitting in a car seat, wearing a bib with her name written across it.

The big reveal comes just hours after Cardi announced her split from Offset, 26, after a year of marriage.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” Cardi said in a video shared on Instagram.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

Offset responded to Cardi’s video writing, “Y’all won” in the comment section.

The former couple, who revealed they secretly tied the knot in September 2017, welcomed Kulture on July 10. Kulture is the fourth child for the Migos rapper, who has three children from previous relationships.

Although baby Kulture’s name is definitely unique, there are hints of her father peppered throughout. First, the obvious: Kiari, a direct nod to Offset’s legal name of Kiari Kendrell Cephus (the duo even have the same initials!).

Fans immediately made the connection between the newborn’s first name, Kulture, and Migos’ recent discography. The hip-hop group’s latest two albums are called Culture and Culture II.

Cardi herself confirmed this inspiration in an Instagram post, featuring a maternity photo set to the music of Migos’ song “Higher We Go,” off Culture II. The tune includes the lyric, “Higher we go, beg and plead for the culture.”

The new mom also tweeted, “Kulture! Anything else woulda been basic.”

Kulture ❤️❤️anything else woulda been basic 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️Okrrrrr — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2018

Cardi previously revealed that Offset was the mastermind behind their baby’s moniker, telling Ellen DeGeneres in April, “My dude named the baby. I really like the name.”

When the talk-show host pressed for details, Cardi said she was leaving further comment up to her beau, explaining, “I’m gonna let him say the name since he named the baby.”

Cardi has yet to further address her split from Offset and representatives for Cardi and Offset did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.