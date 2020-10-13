Kulture's parents, Offset and Cardi B, have certainly not held back on spoiling their baby girl since her July 2018 arrival

Offset Shows Off Kulture's $8K Car Seat: 'Bet It Has Peanut Butter and Jelly on It in 1 Week'

Kulture Kiari is riding in style.

Offset and Cardi B's 2-year-old daughter is the lucky recipient of a comfortable-looking, chic custom car seat, which her dad showed off Monday on Instagram.

Crafted from a tan-colored fabric, the seat boasts a large cup holder in front of one arm rest and the little girl's first name on the headrest, in brown cursive writing.

"8 thousand dollar car seat and i bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week 😂," the Migos rapper, 28, wrote in the accompanying caption.

After Kulture received the bag, Cardi, 28, clapped back at negative comments on her Instagram Story, pointing out that people would have issues with her daughter's wardrobe and accessories no matter what.

"When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s---, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy,' " the rapper began in her video, which she also cross-posted to Twitter. "Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is that kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets."

"And if I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid's having the same same," she said at the time. "It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they would be outside in diapers. No. 'Cause if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s---. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match Mommy."

Offset's relationship with Cardi appeared to be back on during the "WAP" rapper's 28th birthday celebration on Saturday night, just one month after she filed for divorce from him.

The celebration went well into the morning, with Offset sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos on his Instagram Story featuring Cardi and her friends dancing at their hotel.