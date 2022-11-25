Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving

Cardi B and Offset spent their Thanksgiving with son Wave and daughter Kulture, as well as other family members

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on November 25, 2022 03:25 PM
Photo: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B and Offset are taking time for their family this Thanksgiving.

The couple celebrated the holiday with 14-month-old son Wave Set and daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, as seen in pictures and videos the "Up" rapper shared on Instagram Thursday.

Cardi began posing with son Wave as the toddler wore a bright orange matching vest and hat, a white t-shirt, and jeans. Later, he could be seen walking around a coffee table before coming over to her and saying "mama."

Later, she caught a sweet moment between Wave and Offset, where Wave sat happily with Dad before lunging for an uncle standing outside the camera's frame.

Cardi also took some selfies with Kulture, who wore a big green sweater and a green and blue plaid skirt and adorably switched between poses as Mom recorded the moment.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Cardi B/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Cardi B/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Cardi B/Instagram

Sharing photos of the family's Batman-themed Halloween costumes, Cardi shared a Thanksgiving message, writing, "Grateful for my family ❤️ Thank you lord for changing my life around."

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 12, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

The holiday comes after a difficult time for Offset's family as they mourn the loss of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff.

On Tuesday, Offset, 30, shared a photo of his cousin (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball). Paying tribute to him, Offset wrote alongside the image, "Missing everything bout you specially that smile."

Takeoff, the youngest member of the rap trio, was shot dead outside a downtown Houston bowling alley, police previously confirmed. He was 28.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b/" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a>, Offset and kids
Cardi B Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE about collaboration with Doritos in September, the "Ric Flair Drip" rapper opened up about balancing his career while being a father of five.

"Being a father's important to me personally," Offset, 30, says. "For instance, there's a big party on Saturday, right? In Los Angeles. And my son Kody's first football game is on Sunday. There's no way I'm missing either event, so I'm going to have to make it work. It's priority to me."

"I don't play when it comes to that because I know they're growing up. It's cool to be the dad that's an artist and all that, but when you get older and you start thinking about things, all my kids are [going to be] like, 'Dang, my daddy balanced all of that and he was able to take care of me, teach me things, help me walk, help me say my first words [and was] still was on tour,'" he says.

He continues, "That's my biggest thing, I don't want my kids to have everything in the world and then not have structure coming up because I was never around to give them the structure."

