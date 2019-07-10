Cardi B and Offset Celebrate as Daughter Kulture Turns 1 — See the Sweet Photos

Happy birthday, Kulture Kiari!

Proud parents Cardi B and Offset celebrated their daughter’s first birthday with Instagram posts at midnight on her big day. The couple welcomed Kulture, Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth, on July 10, 2018.

“A little quick 12 o clock turn up,” Cardi, 26, captioned a sweet photo of Kulture celebrating her birthday with a plate of colorful cupcakes and a bouquet of balloons. In the adorable snap, the toddler can be seen smashing a cupcake into her mother’s face.

“My baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee,” the rapper added in the caption. “Ok goodbye.”

On her Instagram Story, Cardi — complete with purple cupcake frosting left on her face — posted clips of herself snuggling Kulture and saying, “Birthday girl! Had to wash up that cake out of your hair!”

Meanwhile, Offset, 27, posted his own Instagram tribute to Kulture, writing, “YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK. HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU.”

Cardi B Instagram

Last month, Cardi showed off a new diamond-covered necklace that she bought ahead of her daughter’s birthday.

“KULTURE new chain,” she captioned a video that gave fans a look at every facet of the blingy accessory, which features some of the cute animated characters from the children’s series Word Party.

“YOU KNOW A BAD BITCH GON SPOIL HER,” the “Press” rapper added.

When her daughter turned 11 months old on June 10, the star shared that she’d “been emotional all day.”

“My baby 11 months old and I can’t handle it,” Cardi captioned a sweet shot of her baby girl, which shows Kulture lying on a purple blanket holding a pair of sunglasses.

“What’s wrong with me?” Cardi wrote. “I been emotional all day… I’m madly, overly in love with my child.”

Offset also honored the little tot in June, sharing a sweet photo of himself kissing his baby girl on the cheek.

“My Kulture is getting so big. 1 in a month u beautiful blessing from God #daddysgirl I LOVE YOU,” he wrote.

The Migos rapper has three children from previous relationships: sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea Marie.

The birth of their daughter came weeks after Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had secretly tied the knot in September 2017. “Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she tweeted in June 2018.