"She don't know how f---ed up in emotions and tears I am today," wrote Cardi B of her daughter turning 2 years old

Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture Kiari's 2nd Birthday: 'You Are a Prize from God'

Kulture Kiari is growing up — and living her best life!

On Friday, as their adorable daughter turned 2 years old, mom Cardi B and dad Offset celebrated their toddler with sweet birthday shout-outs on Instagram. The parents posted photos of happy Kulture posing in a bright-pink tutu, remarking on how fast time flies.

"My Beautiful Baby KK you are a prize from God," Offset, 28, captioned a snapshot. "thank you @iamcardib for this blessing 2 years went by so fast God is the Greatest."

Cardi, 27, shared a video of Kulture dancing as the proud mom and others shouted "Go Kulture, it's your birthday." The birthday girl smiled as she waved her hands in the air and stepped in her all-pink outfit. "BIRTHDAY GIRL 🌸🎀🎀🎀🎀 7/10/18," the "Money" rapper captioned the clip.

On her Instagram Story — where she shared more dress-up fun with her little one — Cardi also lamented about mentally processing her daughter getting older, writing: "She don't know how f---ed up in emotions and tears I am today. My baby deadass turning 2 today."

On Thursday, gearing up for Kulture's day, Cardi again shared her feelings alongside a gallery of pictures of her daughter. "My baby turn 2 tomorrow 😓I been a emotional mess. Love her so much," she wrote, as Offset commented, "MY TWIN NOW 😍😍😍😍"

Kulture is a frequent star of her famous mom's Instagram feed, occasionally jamming to her parents' hit songs. In November, Cardi posted a clip the girl dancing to Cardi and Offset's Grammy-nominated song "Clout."

With a large grin on her face, Kulture, then 16 months, moved in time with the music while wearing a large furry coat.

"Happy Friday!!! KK fav song got nominated," Cardi captioned the sweet post at the time, adding that her baby girl is already full of New York swag, even though she wasn't actually born in the city: “She so New York but was born in Georgia 😩😩"