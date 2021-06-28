Cardi B and Offset are expecting their second baby together, she revealed Sunday while performing with her husband and Migos at the BET Awards

Cardi B Says She and Offset Were 'Blessed' with Baby No. 2 After We 'Listened to Each Other'

Cardi B is feeling "blessed" to bring another little one into her family.

On Monday, one day after revealing that she and husband Offset are expecting baby No. 2, the rapper, 28, further expressed her excitement for her second baby on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside an intimate maternity photo, the "WAP" artist shares that she and Offset "listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing."

"Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!!" she adds. "Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes 🤗"

The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July. Offset, 29, is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cardi revealed the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards. After the trio finished "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group for "Type S---."

Appearing on stage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly. Stylist Kollin Carter gave a behind-the-scenes look at the ensemble, which also included matching leggings and shoes.

"Cardi B and Offset, giving us life - literally," host Taraji P. Henson joked when the show returned from commercial following the news break.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Is Pregnant! Rapper Reveals She's Expecting Second Child During BET Awards Performance

Though the couple has had their share of ups and downs, including a divorce filing last fall, they had reconciled by November and enjoyed a romantic vacation for Valentine's Day.