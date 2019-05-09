Cardi B Reveals Why She's 'Very Sad' About Her Plans for Her First Mother's Day

Cardi B is gearing up to spend her first Mother’s Day doing what she loves — performing — but she has to admit it’s not ideal.

The 26-year-old rapper opened up to reporters Wednesday at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B Collection Launch Event in Los Angeles, revealing that a prior musical obligation would prevent her from spending the entire holiday with her daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 10 months old on Friday.

“I’m very sad about Mother’s Day because I saw that I’m booked for Mother’s Day for a show and I had plans for Mother’s Day,” said Cardi B. (She is scheduled to perform at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.)

“I just hope South Carolina turns up for me because it’s like I’m going to spend my first Mother’s Day with them,” Cardi B added.

The new mom explained that while she does bring her daughter with husband Offset on tour with her, it’s “not all the time” due to the baby girl’s unique needs.

“If it’s not convenient for her to fly, I won’t [take her] because she’s really sensitive with the planes and her ears,” Cardi B shared on Wednesday.

And how has the “Please Me” hitmaker‘s personal style changed since she welcomed little Kulture in July of last year? Not “at all,” according to the star.

“It’s changed my lifestyle but not my clothing style,” said Cardi B.

It has been a busy week for Cardi B. Ahead of her Wednesday appearance in Los Angeles, the rapper walked the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday, sticking out her tongue for photos as she wore a show-stopping maroon ensemble by designer Thom Browne.

For fashion’s biggest night of the year, Cardi B rocked a custom-made ruffled look including a gown detailed with intricate feathers and a massive ruffled train that fanned out behind her as she stood on the carpet.

Her bugle-bead headpiece (that Browne made in collaboration with milliner Stephen Jones) and bird-like shoulder pads added some shine and brought the striking get-up together. And although she didn’t show an inch of skin, the area surrounding her chest was covered in beads, as were her belly button and nether regions.

According to Vogue, Cardi B’s look took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to create.