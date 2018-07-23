Cardi B Says 'It's Beautiful How Fast Mother Instinct Kicks In': Kulture 'Melts Me Like Butter'

Cardi B is enjoying the first few weeks of motherhood — challenges and all.

The “I Like It” rapper, 25, tweeted Sunday about her life-changing experiences since she and Migos’ Offset welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari, on July 10.

“Really hard to explain,” Cardi B responded to a fan who asked how it felt to be a mom. “It’s beautiful how fast mother instinct kicks in … never wanna leave my baby side.”

In another tweet, the new mom perfectly summed up the emotional balance of having a newborn for the first time. “Kulture is not Kulture today she Kiari with the mood 😩,” Cardi B wrote (notably, Kiari is Offset’s given first name). “But o maaann i love my sweet sweet baby ❤️She melts me like butter.”

Kulture is not Kulture today she Kiari with the mood 😩But o maaann i love my sweet sweet baby ❤️She melts me like butter. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2018

Really hard to explain .Its beautiful how fast mother instinct kicks in …never wanna leave my baby side . https://t.co/46CgrZLcEf — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 23, 2018

Cardi B's Instagram Story Cardi B/Instagram

The rapper previously opened up about getting help in the first days after giving birth to Kulture in an Instagram video she posted Tuesday, using a toy monkey as her tiny mouthpiece while she expressed gratitude for her family.

Cardi B told her followers that she has not gotten a nanny since welcoming Kulture with Offset, 26, whom she secretly wed in September of last year before a public proposal in October.

“I just want to learn how to be a mom,” she said. “I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work.”

Cardi B Cardi B/Instagram

On Saturday, Offset returned home to his wife and daughter just one day after his arrest for gun and drug possession in Clayton County, Georgia.

“For the record Offset is NOT ON PROBATION,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram over the weekend, with an unamused emoji and an eye-rolling emoji, also captioning a Boomerang clip of the couple, “Home.”

Offset’s lawyer Drew Findling told PEOPLE before his arrival home, “He is concerned, very concerned, about [Cardi B]. Of course his new baby is his top priority as well as his other children.”