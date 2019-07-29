Cardi B Says She Missed Daughter Kulture’s First Steps: 'I Can't Take It'

Every parent hopes to witness their child’s major milestones, including Cardi B.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper shared her dismay on Instagram over the weekend after she found out she missed her daughter Kulture Kiari‘s first steps.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cardi B‘s 1-year-old tried walking on Friday while the “Please Me” rapper was in Nebraska doing a meet-and-greet after her concert. Cardi B, 26, shared her excitement, and disappointment, on her Instagram Story.

“So I’m doing a meet-and-greet right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture,” the mother explained to followers in her Story, later shared by a fan account. “And I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet-and-greet right now, I’m gonna call you guys right back.’ ”

She went on to share that then, her husband and father of Kulture, rapper Offset, called her. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper told her husband to call her sister to see what was going on. He was subsequently able to witness their daughter’s special moment.

“Then Offset calls me and I’m like, ‘I’m doing a meet-and-greet babe, call Hennessy though she’s with Kulture,’ ” she continued. “And he calls her … he witnessed my baby’s first two steps. He always witness the good s—!”

“My baby started to walk already! I can’t take it, I can’t take it,” Cardi B emotionally added in the video.

The proud parents just celebrated their daughter’s first birthday earlier this month, after welcoming their first child together on July 10, 2018.

In a recent adorable video of Kulture, Cardi B shared that her daughter was already taking after her famous mom.

“It’s crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality 😩😩,” Cardi B captioned a video of her daughter dancing in her baby seat. “My baby is naturally hype , slick😒 and funny.”

“And ok yea a little attitude too but I’m putting that part on her dad,” she joked of husband Offset in conclusion.