Cardi B Says She Loves to Fill Out Parent School Forms: 'Makes Me Feel So Motherly'

Cardi B is staying on top of her parenting duties!

On Tuesday night, the 29-year-old rapper shared on Twitter that she is a big fan of filling out school forms for her kids as it makes her feel "soo motherly." The "I Like It" artist is mom to 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and a 10-week-old baby boy.

Despite being a typically mundane task, the star writes, "I love filling out paren[sic] school documents…It makes me feel soo motherly 😫😂😂"

"Idk how to describe it," she adds of the activity.

Last week, Cardi said on Twitter that both of her children, whom she shares with husband Offset, were "under the weather".

"I know I haven't been interacting with you all too much. Both of my babies are under the weather and it's been crazy busy for me. Love you guys I'll keep you posted tho," wrote Cardi.

The Grammy winner announced the birth of her son in September alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. She and Offset tied the knot in September 2017.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple added in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

On Nov. 7, Cardi tweeted adoration for her two children, sharing a throwback photo of Kulture and writing, "I really made the daughter of my dream ….My son too."