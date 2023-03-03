Cardi B Says She Adores Her Face Tattoo of Son Wave's Name: 'I Love My Face Tatt'

Cardi B has no regrets about her face tattoo.

The rapper, 30, shared a close-up look at her jawline inking of 17-month-old son Wave's name on Thursday and said she adores the face art.

"I Love My Face Tatt ❤️," the "I Like It" rapper captioned the snapshot showing off the red tattoo, which was taken during her and husband Offset's recent McDonald's shoot to promote their very own meal — named 'The Cardi B & Offset Meal'.

Cardi first unveiled the inking in September 2022, a month after getting it done by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos. The ink is placed in a similar spot to where her rapper husband got their 4-year-old daughter Kulture's name tattooed on him when she was just 7 weeks old.

Cardi also has a tattoo for her daughter on her arm, while Offset had his wife's named tattooed on his neck in 2018.

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie, 7, from previous relationships.

The mom of two first entertained the idea of getting her face tattooed with her son's name in January last year, tweeting, "Random but ….I'm 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!"

On Wednesday, Cardi gave a relatable insight into being a mom to a toddler as she shared a series of photos of Wave bouncing around her bed on her Instagram Story.

Cardi B and Offset's son Wave. Cardi B/instagram

"Today he's acting bad as f---," she candidly wrote in the caption about her son. "NEEDS TO GO TO SLEEP!!!"

The next shot showed Wave mid-pounce toward his mom. "Hyper as f---," she wrote.

In September, Offset's older children joined their younger siblings to celebrate Wave's first birthday. The family of seven posed for a photo at the little one's party, with Cardi captioning the shot at the time, "My HEARTS ❤️."