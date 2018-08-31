New Mom Cardi B Wants Liposuction to Get Rid of Her Post-Baby 'Love Handles'

Adjusting to your new body after having a baby can be challenging, and new mom Cardi B is speaking out about this struggle — and considering taking matters into her own hands.

The 25-year-old rapper welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Kulture Kiari, with husband Offset on July 10. And just seven weeks later, she said in an Instagram Live video that she’s considering liposuction to remove some of the extra pounds and loose skin around her stomach.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said to the camera on Thursday as she pulled on her tummy. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach.”

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker also shared that she doesn’t have time to work out — “If I’m not working, I gotta make sure my baby’s okay,” she said — so she’s exploring a surgical option. “I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?” she told fans.

But is liposuction a good idea only seven weeks after giving birth?

According to Mary Jane Minkin, MD, a practicing gynecologist and professor at Yale School of Medicine, the answer is no — largely because it just wouldn’t be effective. “Of course I would never encourage this!” she tells PEOPLE.

During pregnancy, a woman’s body gains weight “diffusely” so it’s all over the body, Dr. Minkin says, whereas liposuction targets weight in one specific part and it’s impractical to do it everywhere. What’s more, the stretched skin lots of moms have after pregnancy will not “disappear” with liposuction.

“You can suck out some fat cells, but the skin will still be looser,” she explains. “And liposuction won’t tighten your muscles. Exercise will.”

She adds, “A fabulous way to lose weight after a baby is breastfeeding. You will feed the baby 500 calories or so a day initially. Then, as the baby grows, you will be feeding her up to 1,000 calories a day.”

Cardi B and Offset, 26, seem in awe of their baby girl. Just last week, the Grammy-nominated artist shared a sweet photo of herself and the Migos member looking down sweetly at their little one.

Although most of the baby’s face was cropped out, the proud mom did show the top of Kulture’s head and a tiny white bonnet. “KultureK,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Since giving birth in July, Cardi B has managed to keep Kulture out of the spotlight. However, she has shared a few glimpses with her fans.

On Friday, she posted a video of the back of Kulture’s head with a hand gently touching her, writing on her Instagram Story, “I love my grandpa.”

Earlier this month, the new mom posted an Instagram Story of her baby girl’s cute feet. “I got home at 8:30 a.m. from my flight she been up this whole time! I fed her twice and bath[e] her she ain’t with it,” Cardi B wrote over the black-and’white photo.