Cardi B Lets 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Do Her Makeup: 'I Look Pretty?'

Cardi B is spending some quality time with Kulture Kiari.

On Wednesday, the "WAP" rapper, 28, shared a video of her 2½-year-old daughter using her face as a canvas.

In the clip, Kulture can be seen smearing various colors of makeup on her mother's eyes and lips with her fingers.

"I look pretty?" Cardi asks her daughter.

"I'll let you know when I'm done," the toddler says in response.

Cardi shares Kulture with her husband Offset.

The cute mommy-daughter post comes a day after Cardi posted a video of herself makeup-free in response to negative comments.

"This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago ,no filter , hair not brushed , lip chap all that," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "I never been afraid to show my real self ."

Cardi added, "I'm confident in my own skin .You bitches need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enought that ya gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that's winning and in their 20s."

In a December interview with Billboard, which named her the magazine's 2020 Woman of the Year, Cardi opened up about raising Kulture.